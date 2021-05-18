Catalyst Partners Acquisition prices $300M initial offering

May 18, 2021 9:22 AM ETCPARUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) prices its initial public offering of 30M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • Units will be listed on the Nasdaq and will trade under the ticker symbol “CPARU” beginning May 18, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant.
  • The Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “CPAR” and “CPARW,” respectively.
  • Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units.
  • Offering is expected to close on May 20, 2021.
  • The company is a newly organized blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
  • Dig deeper: 'General Catalyst shrinks third SPAC’s IPO by 25% to $300M'
