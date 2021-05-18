Medtronic's Evolut TAVR system shows "strong performance" at two years in low risk aortic stenosis patients
May 18, 2021 9:24 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)MDTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announces the complete two-year outcomes from the landmark Evolut Low Risk Trial comparing the minimally invasive Evolut transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system to the gold standard of open-heart surgery in younger, healthier aortic stenosis patients.
- The results show that the Evolut TAVR platform was non inferior to surgery for the primary endpoint of all-cause mortality or disabling stroke at two years (4.3% for TAVR vs. 6.3% for surgery; p< 0.0001 for non-inferiority).
- The full two-year data demonstrate that between years one and two, patients who have undergone TAVR continue to do exceptionally well with no convergence of the primary outcome curves for death or disabling stroke.
- In addition, results from the study showed:
- Excellent hemodynamic (blood flow) performance for TAVR with statistically significantly lower mean aortic valve gradient (9.0 mm Hg versus 11.7 mm Hg) and larger effective orifice area than surgery (2.2 cm2 vs. 2.0 cm2) at two years, (p < 0.001 for both comparisons).
- Lower death in the TAVR arm (3.5% vs. 4.4%), heart failure hospitalizations (5.3% vs. 7.1%) and disabling stroke (1.5% vs. 2.7%) compared to surgery at two years.
- Prosthesis-patient mismatch was lower for TAVR compared to surgery at two years with a difference of 2.1% versus 4.9% in the severe category (p<0.001).
- Valve thrombosis rates showed no signs of increase and remained low at two years (0.3% for TAVR versus 0.2% for SAVR).