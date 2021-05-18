T. Rowe Price transfers retirement tech development, core operations to FIS
May 18, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- FIS (FIS -0.1%) will assume responsibility for managing T. Rowe Price's (TROW -0.2%) retirement technology development and core operations, as part of T. Rowe Price's transformation of its full-service retirement recordkeeping business.
- Some 800 T. Rowe Price operations and technology associates will be offered the same roles with FIS, with the transition effective Aug. 1, 2021.
- "Taking advantage of FIS' scale and extensive experience in retirement technology and operations while focusing on its own strengths in investment management and client service advances T. Rowe Price's strategy to grow its defined contribution business in a scalable and efficient manner," the company said in a statement.
- Sponsors will continued to be served by their same client service teams at T. Rowe Price, and T. Rowe Price will retain accountability for all recordkeeping services.
- T. Rowe Price said the move will allow it "to continue providing quality services, further increase operational efficiency, and enhance delivery of innovative retirement solutions for plan sponsors and participants while strengthening the firm's position in the industry."