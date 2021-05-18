G20 nations refrain from backing a comprehensive patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines: Reuters
May 18, 2021 9:44 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNAPFE, BNTX, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor13 Comments
- G20, a global forum representing the world’s largest economies has stopped short of endorsing a patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.
- G20 leaders have stressed "voluntary licensing, technology and knowledge transfer, and patent-pooling" in their conclusion in a draft document seen by Reuters.
- The purpose of "patent-pooling" is to encourage the sharing of patents. It is still considered to be detrimental to the pharma industry, but far less aggressive than a patent waiver which was previously criticized by executives of major pharmaceutical companies.
- The document which is subject to changes lists the commitments to be adopted on Friday at a Global Health Summit.
- To boost manufacturing and ease supply constraints, the U.S. government previously backed a relaxation of rules governing the patents related to COVID-19 vaccines.
- The news pressured shares of COVID-19 vaccine developers especially those using novel vaccine technologies such as Pfizer (PFE -0.2%)/BioNTech (BNTX -2.3%) and Moderna (MRNA -0.5%).