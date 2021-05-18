Olin to permanently close 20% of chlor alkali capacity at Louisiana plant
- Olin (OLN +0.6%) bumps up to a new all-time high after saying it plans to permanently shut down 20% of its diaphragm-grade chlor alkali capacity, or ~225K ECU tons, at its Plaquemine, La., facility.
- Olin recently shut 200K diaphragm ECU tons at its McIntosh, Ala., facility, and the previously announced shutdown of 230K diaphragm ECU tons at its Freeport, Tex., facility will occur in Q2.
- "This is the next step on our path to exit high-capital, low-return diaphragm ECUs and redirect Olin's cash generation model toward our transformative Parlaying and Structuring phases," Chairman, President and CEO Scott Sutton says.
- Olin is "in the early stages of a massive cycle with demand exceeding supply and the imbalance unlikely to abate for years," Prati Management writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.