Mountain Valley gets results from BSL-4 COVID-19 Ivectosol clearance trial

  • Mountain Valley MD Holdings (OTCQB:MVMDF) announces it has received its third-party Bio Safety Level 4 (“BSL-4”) lab study results from its recent COVID-19 viral clearance study conducted with its solubilized Ivermectin technology - Ivectosol.
  • Study results showed that a single dose of 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of Ivectosol was effective at interfering with viral replication and driving viral clearance of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant.
  • The study was conducted in a Bio Safety Level 4 facility where laboratories are designed for diagnostic work and research on easily acquired respiratory viruses that can often cause severe or fatal disease.
  • To assess the company’s Ivectosol performance, transgenic mice were modified with human ACE2 receptors and then dosed by aerosolization with COVID-19.
  • The company said it will "immediately pursue" a combined pharmacokinetic and phase one human trial to verify the efficacy of Ivectosol sublingual wafers in COVID-19 infected patients.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.