Mountain Valley gets results from BSL-4 COVID-19 Ivectosol clearance trial
May 18, 2021 9:50 AM ETMountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (MVMDF)MVMDFBy: SA News Team
- Mountain Valley MD Holdings (OTCQB:MVMDF) announces it has received its third-party Bio Safety Level 4 (“BSL-4”) lab study results from its recent COVID-19 viral clearance study conducted with its solubilized Ivermectin technology - Ivectosol.
- Study results showed that a single dose of 2.5 milligrams per kilogram of Ivectosol was effective at interfering with viral replication and driving viral clearance of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant.
- The study was conducted in a Bio Safety Level 4 facility where laboratories are designed for diagnostic work and research on easily acquired respiratory viruses that can often cause severe or fatal disease.
- To assess the company’s Ivectosol performance, transgenic mice were modified with human ACE2 receptors and then dosed by aerosolization with COVID-19.
- The company said it will "immediately pursue" a combined pharmacokinetic and phase one human trial to verify the efficacy of Ivectosol sublingual wafers in COVID-19 infected patients.