Twilio's $850M Zipwhip deal drawing praise from analysts
May 18, 2021 9:51 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)TWLOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Twilio (TWLO +0.4%) is drawing positive analyst reaction to its $850M deal to acquire business SMS service Zipwhip.
- Cowen says the deal gives Twilio the chance to offer a capability most vendors don't have, and that it will enhance the company's existing messaging platform.
- "Given the tremendous growth Zipwhip has experienced, demand trends are clearly robust," the firm says. It has a $515 price target, implying 72% upside.
- Morgan Stanley says the deal "expands TWLO’s ability to enable digital engagement for customers in a more personalized way, helping the company stay ahead of competition." It has a $420 target.
- And Jefferies likes the deal "in part because Zipwhip has direct integrations with the large U.S. carriers" that could build up Twilio's carrier relationships. That could be beneficial to the core business in the long run, it says.
- Overall, the Street is Very Bullish on Twilio, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.