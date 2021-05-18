Nektar Therapeutics' NKTR-255 shows encouraging action in anti-tumor activity
May 18, 2021 9:59 AM ETNektar Therapeutics (NKTR)NKTRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -1.4%) announces preclinical data from its second immuno-oncology cytokine program, NKTR-255, in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).
- The published data demonstrate that NKTR-255 retains the full spectrum of IL-15 biology but with improved pharmacologic properties and anti-tumor activity versus other rhIL-15 agonists. Key findings are summarized below:
- NKTR-255 maintained a similar receptor binding profile to that of recombinant human Interleukin-15 (rhIL-15), as compared to precomplexed IL-15 agonists.
- In vivo, NKTR-255 exhibited a PK profile with reduced clearance and a longer half-life relative to rhIL-15 and prolonged IL-15R engagement in lymphocytes compared with only transient engagement observed for rhIL-15 and precomplexed rhIL-15 N72D/IL-15Rα Fc.
- NKTR-255 was shown to provide a more durable and sustained effect on proliferation and activation of NK and CD8+ T cells which may lead to sustained anti-tumor immune response and increased survival rates than precomplexed cytokines.
- These preclinical findings support Nektar's robust clinical development program for NKTR-255 in patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
- NKTR-255 is a novel polyethylene glycol-conjugate of recombinant human Interleukin-15 (rhIL-15), which was designed to retain all known receptor binding interactions of the IL-15 molecule.