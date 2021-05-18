Nektar Therapeutics' NKTR-255 shows encouraging action in anti-tumor activity

May 18, 2021 9:59 AM ETNektar Therapeutics (NKTR)NKTRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -1.4%) announces preclinical data from its second immuno-oncology cytokine program, NKTR-255, in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).
  • The published data demonstrate that NKTR-255 retains the full spectrum of IL-15 biology but with improved pharmacologic properties and anti-tumor activity versus other rhIL-15 agonists. Key findings are summarized below:
  • NKTR-255 maintained a similar receptor binding profile to that of recombinant human Interleukin-15 (rhIL-15), as compared to precomplexed IL-15 agonists.
  • In vivo, NKTR-255 exhibited a PK profile with reduced clearance and a longer half-life relative to rhIL-15 and prolonged IL-15R engagement in lymphocytes compared with only transient engagement observed for rhIL-15 and precomplexed rhIL-15 N72D/IL-15Rα Fc.
  • NKTR-255 was shown to provide a more durable and sustained effect on proliferation and activation of NK and CD8+ T cells which may lead to sustained anti-tumor immune response and increased survival rates than precomplexed cytokines.
  • These preclinical findings support Nektar's robust clinical development program for NKTR-255 in patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
  • NKTR-255 is a novel polyethylene glycol-conjugate of recombinant human Interleukin-15 (rhIL-15), which was designed to retain all known receptor binding interactions of the IL-15 molecule.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.