JPMorgan Chase's Gordon Smith to exit as Jamie Dimon succession battle narrows

May 18, 2021 10:15 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.2%) Co-President and Chief Operating Officer and CEO of Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB") Gordon Smith will retire at the end of the year, which will result in Daniel Pinto becoming the sole President and COO of the firm.
  • That apparently leaves two executives battling to take over for Jamie Dimon at some point in the future: Marianne Lake, CEO of Consumer Lending, and Jennifer Piepszak, JPM's chief financial officer, will become co-heads of CCB, effective immediately.
  • Jeremy Barnum, head of Global Research for the Corporate & Investment Bank, will succeed Piepszak as CFO, also effective immediately. Barnum has been CFO for JPMorgan's Corporate & Investment Bank from 2013 through the beginning of the year.
  • Previously, Goldman's consumer business CFO Sherry Ann Mohan will become CFO of JPMorgan's business banking unit in August, CNBC reported last week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.