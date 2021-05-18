JPMorgan Chase's Gordon Smith to exit as Jamie Dimon succession battle narrows
May 18, 2021 10:15 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.2%) Co-President and Chief Operating Officer and CEO of Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB") Gordon Smith will retire at the end of the year, which will result in Daniel Pinto becoming the sole President and COO of the firm.
- That apparently leaves two executives battling to take over for Jamie Dimon at some point in the future: Marianne Lake, CEO of Consumer Lending, and Jennifer Piepszak, JPM's chief financial officer, will become co-heads of CCB, effective immediately.
- Jeremy Barnum, head of Global Research for the Corporate & Investment Bank, will succeed Piepszak as CFO, also effective immediately. Barnum has been CFO for JPMorgan's Corporate & Investment Bank from 2013 through the beginning of the year.
- Previously, Goldman's consumer business CFO Sherry Ann Mohan will become CFO of JPMorgan's business banking unit in August, CNBC reported last week.