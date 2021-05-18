Eagle Point Credit boosts monthly distributions, net asset value rises 7.5% in Q1
May 18, 2021 10:35 AM ETEagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)ECCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Eagle Point Credit's (ECC +0.7%) increases its monthly distributions by 25% to 10 cents per share beginning in July, a reflection of the company's recent financial performance and its outlook, the company said.
- Net asset value rises 7.5% during Q1 to $12.02 per common share as of March 31, 2021 vs. $11.18 at Dec. 31, 2020. The company estimates NAV per common share of $12.62-$12.72 at April 30, 2021, that's an increase of as much as 5.8% in the past month.
- Q1 net investment income and realized gains of 28 cents per share vs. a loss of 80 cents in Q4 2020.
- Excluding a 4-cent-per-share non-recurring expenses related to its ECCW issuance, NII and realized capital gains would have been 32 cents per share.
- During the quarter, ECC deployed $41.7M in net capital and converted one of its existing loan accumulation facilities into a CLO. The weighted average effective yield of new CLO equity investments made by the company during the quarter, which includes a provision for credit losses, was 20.9% as measured at the time of investment.
- ECC received $32.5M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio, or $1.00 per weighted average common share, which was in excess of the company’s aggregate distributions on its common stock and operating costs for the quarter.
- When including proceeds from called investment, ECC received cash distributions of $1.06 per weighted average common share during the quarter.
