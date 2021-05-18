Eagle Point Credit boosts monthly distributions, net asset value rises 7.5% in Q1

  • Eagle Point Credit's (ECC +0.7%) increases its monthly distributions by 25% to 10 cents per share beginning in July, a reflection of the company's recent financial performance and its outlook, the company said.
  • Net asset value rises 7.5% during Q1 to $12.02 per common share as of March 31, 2021 vs. $11.18 at Dec. 31, 2020. The company estimates NAV per common share of $12.62-$12.72 at April 30, 2021, that's an increase of as much as 5.8% in the past month.
  • Q1 net investment income and realized gains of 28 cents per share vs. a loss of 80 cents in Q4 2020.
  • Excluding a 4-cent-per-share non-recurring expenses related to its ECCW issuance, NII and realized capital gains would have been 32 cents per share.
  • During the quarter, ECC deployed $41.7M in net capital and converted one of its existing loan accumulation facilities into a CLO. The weighted average effective yield of new CLO equity investments made by the company during the quarter, which includes a provision for credit losses, was 20.9% as measured at the time of investment.
  • ECC received $32.5M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio, or $1.00 per weighted average common share, which was in excess of the company’s aggregate distributions on its common stock and operating costs for the quarter.
  • When including proceeds from called investment, ECC received cash distributions of $1.06 per weighted average common share during the quarter.
  • Earlier, Eagle Point Credit reports Q1 results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.