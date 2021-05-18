Gap, Capri and Ralph Lauren headline list of top Wells retail picks
May 18, 2021 11:05 AM ET
- Wells Fargo says investor sentiment across the retail space has become much more challenged in recent weeks even with some material beats across the sector.
- The firm thinks the near-term setup has become more difficult to navigate, but it remains bullish on the U.S. consumer even as it looks to become more selective with stock selection in the group.
- The firm's top picks in the sector Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), Gap (NYSE:GPS), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL).
- Capri and Ralph Lauren are noted to have seen some positive web trends in recent weeks.
