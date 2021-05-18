Gap, Capri and Ralph Lauren headline list of top Wells retail picks

  • Wells Fargo says investor sentiment across the retail space has become much more challenged in recent weeks even with some material beats across the sector.
  • The firm thinks the near-term setup has become more difficult to navigate, but it remains bullish on the U.S. consumer even as it looks to become more selective with stock selection in the group.
  • The firm's top picks in the sector Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), Gap (NYSE:GPS), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL).
  • Capri and Ralph Lauren are noted to have seen some positive web trends in recent weeks.
  • See the top rated apparel stocks as ranked by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.
