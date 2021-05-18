Nasdaq leads on megacap gains; S&P 500, Dow Jones struggle with cyclical weakness

May 18, 2021 11:11 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, COMP.INDCOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLK, XLY, XRT, XLE, XLI, XLBBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The megacap stocks are gaining traction, helping the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.7% lead the major averages.
  • But the S&P (SP500), flat, is hampered by falling cyclical sectors and the Dow (DJI) -0.2% is being pulled down by price declines in Honeywell and Caterpillar, among others.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.65%.
  • All the megcaps are higher, with a big turnaround in Tesla putting it at the top of the list. The stock is currently back above its 200-day moving average.
  • Facebook is the only decliner among the Big Six, just factionally down.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), lead the S&P sectors, although Macy's and Walmart have pared earlier gains and Home Depot has turned negative. Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) overall is flat.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the weakest sector, followed by Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB).
  • Among active stocks, Discovery and AT&T continue to weaken after the announcement of the deal to tie up their media assets. AT&T is down nearly 10% over two sessions so far.
  • And Twitter is rallying. ARK Invest picked up more than 1M shares yesterday for two of its funds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.