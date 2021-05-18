Nasdaq leads on megacap gains; S&P 500, Dow Jones struggle with cyclical weakness
May 18, 2021
- The megacap stocks are gaining traction, helping the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.7% lead the major averages.
- But the S&P (SP500), flat, is hampered by falling cyclical sectors and the Dow (DJI) -0.2% is being pulled down by price declines in Honeywell and Caterpillar, among others.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.65%.
- All the megcaps are higher, with a big turnaround in Tesla putting it at the top of the list. The stock is currently back above its 200-day moving average.
- Facebook is the only decliner among the Big Six, just factionally down.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), lead the S&P sectors, although Macy's and Walmart have pared earlier gains and Home Depot has turned negative. Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) overall is flat.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the weakest sector, followed by Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB).
- Among active stocks, Discovery and AT&T continue to weaken after the announcement of the deal to tie up their media assets. AT&T is down nearly 10% over two sessions so far.
- And Twitter is rallying. ARK Invest picked up more than 1M shares yesterday for two of its funds.