BioCorRx posts wider Q1 loss, raises going concern doubts
May 18, 2021 BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX)
- BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) posted a wider first-quarter net loss and said that it had "substantial doubt" about being able to continue as a going concern.
- The company believes that its current cash on hand will not be sufficient to fund its projected operating requirements for the next twelve months.
- Total net revenues for the three months ended March 31, fell to $10,124 from $ 36,895 in the prior-year period.
- The company's net loss widened to $1.58M compared with a net loss of $1.08M last year, primarily due to the lower grant income incurred in 2021.
- During the first quarter of 2021, the company recognized grant income of $90,232 as compared to $564,086 for the comparable period last year.
- Total operating expenses were $1.59M versus $1.55M last year.
- As of March 31, 2021, the company had cash of about $1.91M.
- BioCorRx will be dependent upon raising additional capital through placement of its shares in order to implement the company’s business plan or by using outside financing, it said.
