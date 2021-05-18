BioCorRx posts wider Q1 loss, raises going concern doubts

  • BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) posted a wider first-quarter net loss and said that it had "substantial doubt" about being able to continue as a going concern.
  • The company believes that its current cash on hand will not be sufficient to fund its projected operating requirements for the next twelve months.
  • Total net revenues for the three months ended March 31, fell to $10,124 from $ 36,895 in the prior-year period.
  • The company's net loss widened to $1.58M compared with a net loss of $1.08M last year, primarily due to the lower grant income incurred in 2021.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, the company recognized grant income of $90,232 as compared to $564,086 for the comparable period last year.
  • Total operating expenses were $1.59M versus $1.55M last year.
  • As of March 31, 2021, the company had cash of about $1.91M.
  • BioCorRx will be dependent upon raising additional capital through placement of its shares in order to implement the company’s business plan or by using outside financing, it said.
  • Previously (May 18): BioCorRx reports Q1 results.
