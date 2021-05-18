UScellular to redeem 7.25% senior notes due 2064 next month

  • United States Cellular Corporation (USM -1.7%) will redeem $300M outstanding 7.25% senior notes due 2064 (UZC -0.2%) on June 16, 2021, at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount with accrued and unpaid interest.
  • "Lowering the cost of our balance sheet remains a top Treasury priority for UScellular this year, as we work to optimize our financial leverage to enable our business to continue investing in attractive opportunities such as 5G," said Peter L. Sereda, TDS executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Redemption of these notes is another step in this program as we evaluate other options to continue to take advantage of the low interest rate environment."
