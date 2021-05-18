Luna Innovations stock down 12% after Q1 estimates miss; reaffirms FY21 guidance
May 18, 2021 11:26 AM ET Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Luna Innovations (LUNA -12.1%) slips after missing Q1 estimates, with revenue of $26.3M an increase of 53.4% Y/Y; and net loss of $0.3M down from $1.1M a year ago.
- Lightwave segment revenue increased 82% Y/Y to $21M; and Luna Lab's revenue was $5.3M (-5% Y/Y).
- Adj. net income was $965k (+38.6% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin improved by 227 bps to 51.1%.
- Operating loss of $ 794k, compared to profit of $390k a year ago. The decrease was due to $1.4M of integration, transaction and amortization of intangible asset costs.
- Adj. EBITDA increased by ~36% Y/Y to $2.15M, and margin declined by 105 bps to 8.2%.
- Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $2.93M, compared to $302k a year ago.
- Company says, they expect to return to more normal levels in Q2, and will be delivering this month in order of corrosion monitoring product to Lockheed Martin's space for use on the Orion spacecraft.
- Reaffirms FY21 outlook: Total revenues of $122M to $127M vs. consensus of $124.08M; and Adjusted EBITDA of $16M to $19M.
