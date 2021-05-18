Assurant names Keith Demmings to succeed Alan Colberg as president, CEO

May 18, 2021 11:25 AM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)AIZBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Keith W. Demmings, currently head of Assurant's (AIZ -1.7%) largest business segment, is named president of Assurant, effective immediately, and will become CEO when Alan B. Colberg retires at the end of the year.
  • Demmings currently heads the company's Global Lifestyle segment, which includes Assurant's global operations. As president, he'll oversee the company's Housing and Lifestyle businesses.
  • Colberg, who has been president and CEO for seven years, led the company through a multi-year transformation that included divesting its health, employee benefits, and pre-funded funeral businesses and implemented several acquisitions, including the Warranty Group and HYLA Mobile.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.