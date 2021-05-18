Assurant names Keith Demmings to succeed Alan Colberg as president, CEO
- Keith W. Demmings, currently head of Assurant's (AIZ -1.7%) largest business segment, is named president of Assurant, effective immediately, and will become CEO when Alan B. Colberg retires at the end of the year.
- Demmings currently heads the company's Global Lifestyle segment, which includes Assurant's global operations. As president, he'll oversee the company's Housing and Lifestyle businesses.
- Colberg, who has been president and CEO for seven years, led the company through a multi-year transformation that included divesting its health, employee benefits, and pre-funded funeral businesses and implemented several acquisitions, including the Warranty Group and HYLA Mobile.