Align gains after announcing a $100M accelerated stock repurchase agreement
May 18, 2021 11:28 AM ET Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)
- Align Technology (ALGN +3.2%) is trading sharply higher in the morning hours after the company announced a new accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs.
- The transaction to buy back $100M worth of the company’s common stock is set to be complete by August 2021, and it comes under the $1B worth of stock repurchase program announced by Align last week.
- Per the terms of the deal, Align will initially take delivery of ~143K company shares. The final number of shares to be repurchased depends on Align's volume-weighted average stock price during the term of the agreement adjusted for a previously negotiated discount.
- Early this month, Align inked another accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs to buy back $100M of company stock to complete its stock repurchase program announced in May 2018.