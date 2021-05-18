Proofpoint launches NexasAI AI-driven compliance platform for enterprises
- Cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) launches NexasAI for Compliance, scalable artificial intelligence platform that reduces the amount of time companies spend on manually reviewing electronic communications related to government and industry compliance.
- Proofpoint says NexasAI offers a potential 125% annual return on investment for companies. The platform can also reduce false positives by up to 65% when compared to legacy compliance solutions.
- “NexusAI for Compliance redefines digital communication monitoring with AI-powered automation that is unmatched in the market,” says Darren Lee, EVP and GM of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. “Regulated organizations trust us to solve the toughest compliance and digital supervision challenges. Today’s innovation announcement builds on Proofpoint’s people-centric compliance vision and commitment to help customers unify, manage, store, investigate, and supervise digital communications to mitigate corporate and regulatory risks.”
- Proofpoint NexusAI for Compliance is available today for Proofpoint Enterprise Archive customers.
