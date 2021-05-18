Accenture acquires strategic management consultancy Homburg & Partner
- Accenture (ACN -0.8%) acquires Homburg & Partner, a strategic management consulting firm with deep specialization in commercial strategy, sales, and pricing.
- Transaction terms not yet disclosed.
- Through their strategic consulting expertise, Homburg & Partner helps clients attain measurable market success, achieve growth targets, and drive greater value from their sales and price management strategies.
- “The pandemic accelerated the shift for organizations to adopt new digital standards for customer experience and engagement. The addition of Homburg & Partners expands our ability to shape growth and efficiency strategies across the enterprise and will increase our clients’ focus on growing their sales and profits, as they pivot to their next generation customer engagement.” said Edwin van der Ouderaa, global lead of Customer, Sales & Service at Accenture.