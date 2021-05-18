Prometheus Biosciences extends gains as former chairman of Bausch & Lomb joins board

May 18, 2021 11:58 AM ETPrometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX)RXDXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Following a gain of ~21.8% yesterday, Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX +1.8%) is continuing the momentum today in apparent reaction to the appointment of industry veteran Fred Hassan to its board of directors.
  • Mr. Hassan was a former chairman of Bausch & Lomb from 2010 until the company was acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals where he then served as a board member from 2013 to 2014.
  • Mr. Hassan has previously held directorships in Amgen and Precigen Corporation and was a former chairman and chief executive officer at Schering-Plough from 2003 to 2009.
  • “We’re honored to have a highly accomplished industry titan like Fred join our Board at this pivotal time,” noted Prometheus CEO Mark McKenna.
  • “Prometheus has great potential to disrupt the immune-mediated disease space and industry as a whole,” Mr. Hassan added.
  • In early April, Stifel analyst Derek Archila initiated the coverage on Prometheus with a buy recommendation noting among other things the potential of its precision medicine approach.
