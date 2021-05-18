Barney Frank-backed LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings unveils ESG/LGBTQ-friendly ETF
- Today LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings unveils a new exchange traded fund, LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NASDAQ:LGBT). The ETF will provide investors with exposure to large-cap equity securities that have exhibited a dedication to LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, along with ESG compliance standards.
- Barney Frank, Former U.S. Congressman, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, and member of the LGBTQ Loyalty board of directors, stated: “I’m very proud to be part of this doubly beneficial effort: it provides supporters of LGBTQ equality with access to investments that reflect their values, while simultaneously rewarding businesses that demonstrate that ethical behavior and profitability are fully compatible.”
- The ETF will track the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, which is constructed of 100 organizations that are in sync and share common values with the LGBTQ community across the United States.
- The index for 18 months, November 2019 – April 2021, has produced a +43.84% return versus a +37.65% return of the S&P 500. Investors can use (NYSEARCA:SPY) for a mirror reference.
- Furthermore, LGBT comes to market with an expense ratio of 0.75%, 100 holdings, and its top five holdings are in Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Marriott International. See full fact sheet.
