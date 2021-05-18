Shell says in talks with Nigeria over potential exit of onshore operations
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.4%) says its spill-prone operations in Nigeria are no longer compatible with its climate strategy and has started talks with the Nigerian government to "align on a way to move forward."
- "The balance of risks and rewards associated with our onshore portfolio [in Nigeria] is no longer compatible with our strategic ambitions," and the company intends to focus on deepwater and gas positions in the country, CEO Ben van Beurden told investors at Shell's annual general meeting today, without stating explicitly that the company would sell all of its Niger Delta oil assets.
- Shell already has cut the number of onshore licenses in Nigeria by half over the last 10 years, but remaining onshore operations "continue to be subject to sabotage and theft" despite efforts to limit spills.
- Nigeria is encouraging Shell to keep its onshore business in the country instead of divesting it, the minister of state for petroleum resources says.
- Also at today's AGM, Shell shareholders voted overwhelmingly to support the company's energy transition strategy.