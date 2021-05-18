Walmart holds the line on price in competitive salvo to Target and Costco
May 18, 2021 1:20 PM ETWMT, TGT, COSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Walmart (WMT +2.3%) is going in a different direction even as many consumer products companies hike prices to account for higher commodity and labor costs.
- On today's earnings call, U.S. CEO John Furner noted that Walmart had about 30% more discounts in stores during Q1 in a bid to nab market share and is not shifting tactics in Q2.
- "Over the last 12 months, we saw our price gaps improve versus the market and our merchants are working hard to ensure that that will continue," he stated.
- Walmart continues to promote its rollbacks and other deals as it looks to build trust with consumers just as store traffic build back up.
- Walmart is up solidly on the day, but Target (TGT -1.0%) is lower and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is flat.
