TJX Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2021 1:54 PM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)TJXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+141.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.57B (+94.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Comparable sale of +93.4%; and Gross margin of 26.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, TJX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.