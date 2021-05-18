Lowe's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2021 1:55 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)LOWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+45.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.69B (+20.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales of +20.3%; and Operating margin of 11.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.