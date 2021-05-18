Synopsys FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview

May 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)SNPSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (+25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $988.67M (+14.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Non-GAAP gross margin of 80.4%; and Non-GAAP operating margin of 29.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, SNPS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.
