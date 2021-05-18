L Brands Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)BBWIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+222.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.85B (+72.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.