IPOE rallies for third straight session ahead of next week’s vote on SoFi deal (update)
May 18, 2021 2:01 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)SOFIBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Financier Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) rallied more than 10% intraday Tuesday as the SPAC’s deal to merge with popular financial platform Social Finance (SOFI) at an $8.7B valuation moves closer to fruition.
- IPOE rose to as high as $17.40 Tuesday, up 12.4% on the day and 19.1% since a three-session rally began last Friday. Although shares later pulled back some, they still closed at $16.80, up 8.5% on the day and 15% since last Thursday’s close.
- The stock appears to be rallying on enthusiasm ahead of next week’s scheduled vote by IPOE shareholders to approve the SoFi deal. Investors will vote on the deal on May 27, with the merger to close the next day if a majority approves the tie-up.
- The company confirmed on Tuesday that if shareholders approve the deal, plans call for IPOE to stop trading after May 28 on the New York Stock Exchange, and for SoFi to begin trading June 1 on the Nasdaq under the ticker “SOFI.”
- The special purpose acquisition company will automatically convert IPOE shares into to SOFI ones. “No action is required by existing [IPOE] shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol or exchange-listing change,” Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V said in a statement.
- Investors have mostly embraced the merger so far, sending IPOE up to a $28.16 intraday high on Feb. 1 – 132% above the $12.12 the SPAC finished at just prior to the deal’s Jan. 7 announcement. Although IPOE has given much of that back, it’s still ahead some 40% from its pre-announcement closing price.
- SoFi operates a personal-finance platform that’s popular with Millennials and Gen-Z-ers as a source for credit cards, mortgages, student-loan refinancing, banking services and more. It currently has over 1.8M users.
- That and Palihapitiya’s reputation as a successful financier has made IPOE a hot stock among small investors, especially those who are plugged into social media. For example, the stock was Stocktwits’ No. 4 highest-trending ticker early Tuesday afternoon, with its message volume among users up 11.3%.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Investi Analyst recently did a deep dive into SoFi and wrote that the firm's "financial growth and margins are impressive. ... As digital banking continues to play a major role, companies like SoFi should continue to do well in the long term."