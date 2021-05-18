JD.com Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2021 2:01 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)JDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor20 Comments
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.9B (+45.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.