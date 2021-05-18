Copart FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)CPRTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $632.65M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.