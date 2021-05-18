ZTO Express Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)ZTOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $959.65M (+73.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.