GDS Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)GDSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.91M (+52.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GDS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.