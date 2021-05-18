Upwork launches Talent Scout solution offering pre-vetted remote worker recruitment
- Upwork (UPWK +2.6%) launches Talent Scout, a recruiting solution that connects companies with pre-vetted expert talent selected by specialized recruiters from the Upwork platform.
- Talent Scout is currently available for clients available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia, and Israel. The company says Talent Scout will roll out to additional countries "soon."
- “The pandemic has changed the way the world works and there’s no going back,” says Upwork Chief Product and Experience Officer Sam Bright. “Companies have experienced the tremendous benefits of working remotely and accessing a global pool of remote freelancers on Upwork. In parallel, we’ve heard from companies that their different business and service needs may necessitate different ways of partnering with remote freelancers. This is why we have built a complete ecosystem that empowers companies to work any way they want on Upwork, most recently with the launch of Talent Scout."
- Earlier this month, Upwork reported a beat-and-raise quarter.