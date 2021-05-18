Amplitech Group jumps after Q1 earnings, positive outlook
May 18, 2021 2:30 PM ETAmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)AMPGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amplitech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) says it expects to see annual revenues in excess of $100M within the next several years, in its first-quarter earnings results.
- The stock is up 8% to trade at $4.08 at the current pixel time.
- For Q1 2021, Amplitech reported ~37% decline in revenue to $0.47M primarily due to COVID-19 led disruptions in business.
- Gross profit decreased to $0.05M from $0.24M a year ago.
- Selling, general and administrative expense increased to $0.91M from $0.54 in Q1 2020 principally due to an increase in one-time and recurring parent company expenses.
- Net loss was $0.16 per share.
- The company has started new product testing and integration for the development of solutions for the cyber-security and chipset industry to power un-hackable 5G networks and to support broader IoT device adoption and increased data flow, report.
- Amplitech has ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $9.86M.
- However, subsequent to the close of the first quarter, the company completed the sale of common stock and common stock warrants generating gross proceeds of approximately $34M. Cash and cash equivalents were $30M as of May 17, 2021.
- Forward Looking Statement: "We expect our new product offerings and the growing end-market demand for the build out of 5G, Satcom, connected automobile and IoT infrastructure will drive substantial growth for AmpliTech for years to come. Nearer term, we anticipate generally improving market conditions over the balance of 2021, and higher revenues for Q1 and Q2," says President, CTO, and CEO Fawad Maqbool.