Boeing, FAA records on 737 MAX pursued by House lawmakers
May 18, 2021 2:36 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Leading members of the U.S. House transportation committee are seeking records from Boeing (BA +0.6%) and the Federal Aviation Administration on the production of the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner aircraft as a result of recent safety problems.
- "Multiple issues have recently emerged regarding the 737 MAX as well the 787, including electrical problems, the presence of foreign object debris in newly manufactured aircraft, and other issues pointing to quality control problems and the ability of the FAA to properly oversee both production facilities," the committee says.
- The request comes after the committee spent more than a year investigating the MAX's two fatal crashes that led to its worldwide grounding.
