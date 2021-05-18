Intel's Mobileye and ZF tapped for Toyota advanced driver-assistance systems
- ZF and Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye were chosen by Toyota (NYSE:TM) to develop advanced driver-assistance systems that will be used in multiple vehicle platforms starting within the next few years.
- As part of the agreement, ZF, which produces automotive cameras driven by Mobileye technology, will also supply its Gen 21 mid-range radar and take responsibility for integrating cameras and radar in Toyota vehicles.
- The new relationship marks the first time that ZF and Mobileye have been nominated with their ADAS systems for Toyota.
- Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3B in 2017. Last quarter, Mobileye revenue totaled $377M, up 48% on the year.