Intel's Mobileye and ZF tapped for Toyota advanced driver-assistance systems

May 18, 2021 2:48 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTC, TMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • ZF and Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye were chosen by Toyota (NYSE:TM) to develop advanced driver-assistance systems that will be used in multiple vehicle platforms starting within the next few years.
  • As part of the agreement, ZF, which produces automotive cameras driven by Mobileye technology, will also supply its Gen 21 mid-range radar and take responsibility for integrating cameras and radar in Toyota vehicles.
  • The new relationship marks the first time that ZF and Mobileye have been nominated with their ADAS systems for Toyota.
  • Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3B in 2017. Last quarter, Mobileye revenue totaled $377M, up 48% on the year.
