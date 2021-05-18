Disneyland set for capacity expansion amid looser restrictions (updated)
May 18, 2021
- Disneyland (NYSE:DIS) will be allowed to expand its capacity further tomorrow, as Orange County is among those moving to a less restrictive tier in California's reopening blueprint.
- The county is among five moving to the Minimal or Yellow tier, which means the park could go to 35% of full attendance from a previous 25% limit.
- That move is up to counties once the state permits, but Orange County has tended to move rapidly on allowing quick reopening, and Disneyland is a high-stakes business facing heavy pent-up demand.
- There are no details yet on what happens with other guidelines inside the park, including social distancing and mask mandates (though Orange County officials are expecting new guidance from the state on masks later in the month).
- Updated: Orange County has confirmed that there's no waiting period and Disneyland can expand capacity starting tomorrow.