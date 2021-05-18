'Misunderstood' BP becomes top European oil pick at Barclays
- BP (BP -0.8%) is Barclays' new top pick among European integrated oil and refinery companies, with cash flow generation able to support a 10% cash return to shareholders via dividends and buybacks at $60/bbl, the best in the sector.
- Calling BP the "most misunderstood investment case" of the large-cap oil companies, Barclays analyst Lydia Rainforth says the upstream business may be shrinking in volume terms, but "a combination of high-grading and cost savings more than offsets this, contrary to what we think is perceived by the market."
- While investors will reward a switch to low carbon, for now it is the underlying business that will drive share prices higher, Barclays believes.
- "The aggregate cash flow of the traditional units is enough to allow BP to ensure competitive cash returns to shareholders, continue to reduce debt and invest in its low-carbon business," Rainforth writes.
- BP recently reported Q1 profit that came in well above pre-pandemic levels.