S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq take a fall amid housing starts dip, inflation fears
May 18, 2021
- All three major U.S. stock averages ended the session with a slump, putting them firmly in the red after worse-than-expected April housing starts and persisting worries over inflation weighed on markets.
- The Nasdaq dropped 0.6%, the S&P 500 skipped down 0.9%, and the Dow lost 0.8%.
- While the mega-tech names started trading strong, they eventually wilted as investors feared that higher inflation would sap growth stocks — Apple fell 1.1%, Google -0.8%, and Microsoft -0.9%.
- Tesla, though, managed to gain 0.2%, making it only the second session in that last seven that the stock rose.
- The Dow was hobbled by declines by Goldman Sachs (-1.4%), Caterpillar (-2.1%), and Honeywell (-1.8%).
- The 10-year Treasury yield falls about a basis point to 1.64%.
- Crude oil fell 1.0% to $65.58 per barrel; gold increases 0.1% to $1,870.00 per ounce.
- Energy (XLE -2.2%), Industrials (XLI -1.3%), and Financials (XLF -1.3%) declined the most among S&P 500 sectors, while defensive sectors Real Estate (XLRE +0.3%) and Healthcare (XLV +0.1%) were the strongest gainers.
- The U.S. dollar index sinks 0.4% to 89.77