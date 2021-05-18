LightPath shares pop after announcing Mars Curiosity Rover inclusion
May 18, 2021 4:14 PM ET
- LightPath (NASDAQ:LPTH) announces that optical components manufactured by its ISP Optics subsidiary were confirmed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to be supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover.
- The company's Zinc Sulfide Mid-wave Infrared lens and beam-splitter are ccomponents of the Tunable Laser Spectrometer instrument on the rover.
- "LightPath is proud to have our optical solutions supporting other missions aboard the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle and numerous satellites. Our corporate location, in the middle of Central Florida's Space Coast, is quite conducive to our increasing presence in outer space. Working collaboratively with the University of Central Florida's CREOL, LightPath is accelerating innovative solutions to match the rapid pace and rigorous demands of space exploration," says LightPath CEO Sam Rubin.
- LPTH shares are up over 15% after hours to $2.70.
