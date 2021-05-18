Take-Two tops bookings expectations with gain (updated)
May 18, 2021 4:16 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)TTWOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 1.2% lower after hours following fiscal fourth-quarter earnings where it topped bookings and profit expectations but issued in-line guidance for the current quarter.
- Net bookings rose 8% to $784.5M against an expected decline. Net bookings from recurrent consumer spending rose 17% from the prior year, and made up 67% of the total.
- The biggest contributors to net bookings for the quarter were NBA 2K21, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Social Point’s mobile games, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Borderlands 3, Two Dots, NBA Online, and WWE SuperCard.
- And catalog made up $514.7M of the net bookings, led by GTA, Red Dead Redemption, and Sid Meier's Civilization.
- Digitally delivered net bookings rose 8% to $723.7M, making up 92% of the total.
- CEO/Chairman Strauss Zelnick promised the "strongest pipeline" in company history. "In fiscal 2022, we plan to deliver an exciting array of offerings, including four immersive core releases, of which two will be from new franchises. In addition, we expect fiscal 2022 to be our second consecutive year of net bookings in excess of $3 billion."
- For its fiscal first quarter, the company is guiding to bookings of $625M-$675M (in line with an expected $647.7M) and pretax income (adjusted for GAAP deferrals) of $43M-$57M.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Updated 5:57 pm.: The stock has turned significantly higher on heavy after-hours trading volume, now up 3.4%.