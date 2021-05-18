Lexington Realty names Elizabeth Noe to board, plans for more diversity
May 18, 2021 4:25 PM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)LXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) names Elizabeth Noe, who recently retired from law firm Paul Hastings LLP, to its board of trustees, bringing the board's female membership to 43%.
- "Elizabeth brings securities regulation, capital markets and governance expertise to our Board and we look forward to her contributions as we finalize our transition to an industrial REIT," said LXP Chairman, CEO, and President T. Wilson Eglin.
- The company plans to appoint to the board a racially or ethnically diverse member or a member of the LBGTQ community by the end of 2022.
- About a year ago, the REIT named Joe Bonventre as chief operating officer in part of its plan in grooming the next generations of leadership.