Silvergate Capital gets $295.5M proceeds from at-the-market stock offering
May 18, 2021 4:43 PM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)SIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) completes its at-the-market equity offering program, selling 2.79M shares of common stock for proceeds of $295.5M, net of commissions and fees.
- The proceeds will be used to support Silvergate's growth, the company said.
- As of March 31, 2021, Silvergate's total consolidated assets were $7.8B, an increase of $2.2B, or 38.9%, from Dec. 31, 2020.
- The bank's average total digital currency deposits quarter to date as of April 30, 2021 were $8.3B and increase from $6.4B during Q1.
- Silvergate launched the $300M ATM equity offering on March 9.