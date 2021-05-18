Silvergate Capital gets $295.5M proceeds from at-the-market stock offering

  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) completes its at-the-market equity offering program, selling 2.79M shares of common stock for proceeds of $295.5M, net of commissions and fees.
  • The proceeds will be used to support Silvergate's growth, the company said.
  • As of March 31, 2021, Silvergate's total consolidated assets were $7.8B, an increase of $2.2B, or 38.9%, from Dec. 31, 2020.
  • The bank's average total digital currency deposits quarter to date as of April 30, 2021 were $8.3B and increase from $6.4B during Q1.
  • Silvergate launched the $300M ATM equity offering on March 9.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.