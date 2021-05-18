U.S. crude supply rose 620K barrels last week, API says
May 18, 2021 5:10 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 620K barrels of oil for the week ended May 14.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.84M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 2.58M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 53K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 2.9M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- June WTi crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $65.30/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $65.49/bbl.
- USO -0.3% after-hours.