U.S. crude supply rose 620K barrels last week, API says

  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 620K barrels of oil for the week ended May 14.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.84M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 2.58M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 53K barrels.
  • Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 2.9M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
  • June WTi crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $65.30/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $65.49/bbl.
  • USO -0.3% after-hours.
