Alliant Energy upped to Buy at Mizuho as solar investments lift EPS growth

May 18, 2021 1:07 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)LNTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Alliant Energy (LNT +2.0%) is on the rise after Mizuho upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $61 price target, raised from $50, citing potential earnings benefits from investments and cost savings.
  • Raising his EPS growth rate estimate to 6.8% through 2023, Mizuho's Anthony Crowdell thinks higher earnings from Alliant's planned solar generation investments and cost savings opportunities from coal plant closures will result in earnings growth near the top-end of its 5%-7% EPS target.
  • Alliant recently announced plans for a settlement in Wisconsin that accounts for 1,089 MW of solar generation entering service in 2022-23, and it plans to add 400 MW of regulated solar in Iowa over the same period, Crowdell notes.
  • Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of 62.8% in 2020 indicates the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future with room for expansion, Kody's Dividends writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
