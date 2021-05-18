Bloom Energy, Idaho National Lab seek to make hydrogen from nuclear energy
May 18, 2021 1:17 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)BEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Bloom Energy (BE +4.2%) says it reached an agreement with Idaho National Laboratory to test the use of nuclear energy to create clean hydrogen through the company's solid oxide, high-temperature electrolyzer.
- INL will test Bloom's electrolyzers at the Dynamic Energy Testing and Integration Laboratory in Idaho, where researchers can simulate steam and load following conditions as if it were already integrated with a nuclear power station.
- Bloom says its electrolyzer has a higher efficiency than low-temperature electrolyzer technologies, thus reducing the amount of electricity needed to produce hydrogen.
- The company says it is "looking to commence the testing before the end of this year" at INL of a single electrolyzer module.
- "Bloom Energy has the most attractive cost structure in the stationary fuel cell market," Bashar Issa writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.