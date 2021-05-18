Soaring costs may force Sanderson Farms to nix plans for new chicken plant

May 18, 2021
  • The economic recovery is lifting demand for chicken to the point that Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) CEO Joe Sanderson says he cannot take on any more orders without expanding.
  • But even although the company needs to build a new processing plant "next week" to service the surging demand, now is "not a good time to be building" because the cost of raw materials is so high, the CEO told the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum today.
  • The company had planned to begin construction on a new facility during this year's H1, but now will "look very hard" at building costs given the rising cost of raw materials, the CEO said.
  • Sanderson Farms is one of the first companies to warn that it could delay expansion pans as soaring prices for everything from lumber to steel drive up construction costs; shares closed -1.6% in today's trading, falling late in reaction to the CEO's comments.
