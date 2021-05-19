STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam, terms undisclosed
May 19, 2021 5:39 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)STMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announces a transaction with France-based Cartesiam, a software company which specializes in artificial intelligence (AI), development tools enabling machine-learning and inferencing on Arm-based microcontrollers to acquire its assets and to transfer and integrate its employees.
- Pursuant to the transaction, STMicroelectronics reinforces its AI strategy and strengthens its technology portfolio to address the full spectrum of embedded machine-learning needs. The NanoEdge AI Studio, a patent solution of Cartesiam is fully complementary to STMicroelectronics’ STM32Cube.AI toolset and will provide STMicroelectronics’ customers with additional flexibility to integrate machine-learning into their solution.
- Cartesiam, team includes data scientists and embedded signal processing experts, with experience in delivering standard and custom solutions.
- Closing is subject to regulatory approvals.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Shares are down 0.76% PM.