Burning Rock launches pan-cancer liquid biopsy study in China
May 19, 2021 Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) announces the launch of the PRESCIENT (Pan-canceR Early-Stage deteCtion by lIquid Biopsy tEchNique projecT) study, the first blood-based, pan-cancer early-detection study in China using a multi-omics approach.
- The study is expected to enroll 11,879 participants across 22 cancer types as well as healthy controls.
- Compared with conventional cancer screening methods, liquid biopsy has the potential to increase detection efficiency and enable early diagnosis and treatment, thus improving patients’ survival and quality of life while reducing social burden of the disease.