BevCanna inks deal to infuse Vertosa’s emulsions into cannabis beverages

  • BevCanna Enterprises (OTCQB:BVNNF) has signed a cannabis supply agreement with ABcann Medicinals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF), to infuse Vertosa cannabis emulsions into select BevCanna in-house and white-label products, including the Keef Brands line that BevCanna will launch in Canada this summer.
  • Vertosa’s emulsions are proven to accelerate onset time to an average of eight minutes, prolong shelf-life, increase bioavailability and improve the taste profile of the Company’s cannabis-infused products.
  • Vertosa’s pre-suspended, water-compatible solutions are incredibly homogenous and stable products that are customized and generated onsite at ABcann.
  • The agreement with ABcann provides BevCanna with access to the emulsions for its portfolio of products.
  • Recently, BevCanna inked a co-packing agreement with Riviera Beverages of California.
