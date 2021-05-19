BevCanna inks deal to infuse Vertosa’s emulsions into cannabis beverages
May 19, 2021 6:00 AM ETBevCanna Enterprises Inc. (BVNNF), VVCIFBVNNF, VVCIF
- BevCanna Enterprises (OTCQB:BVNNF) has signed a cannabis supply agreement with ABcann Medicinals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF), to infuse Vertosa cannabis emulsions into select BevCanna in-house and white-label products, including the Keef Brands line that BevCanna will launch in Canada this summer.
- Vertosa’s emulsions are proven to accelerate onset time to an average of eight minutes, prolong shelf-life, increase bioavailability and improve the taste profile of the Company’s cannabis-infused products.
- Vertosa’s pre-suspended, water-compatible solutions are incredibly homogenous and stable products that are customized and generated onsite at ABcann.
- The agreement with ABcann provides BevCanna with access to the emulsions for its portfolio of products.
- Recently, BevCanna inked a co-packing agreement with Riviera Beverages of California.